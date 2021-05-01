SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in April

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 242.0 days.

Shares of SMTGF opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

