SmartCash (SMART) Trading Up 33.9% Over Last Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $26.20 million and $2.47 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,666.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.44 or 0.05109449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,005.15 or 0.01743040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.27 or 0.00480820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.98 or 0.00738693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.02 or 0.00572293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00077893 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.31 or 0.00444470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004246 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.