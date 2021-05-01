Smartlands Network (SLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $939,455.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for about $19.38 or 0.00033593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $98.87 million and approximately $939,455.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00069850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.30 or 0.00858376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00095625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.41 or 0.08504691 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.