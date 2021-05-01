Smartshare Hits One Day Volume of $530,053.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $530,053.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00051811 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

