Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.63.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,128,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,516 shares of company stock worth $21,790,161 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.