Smoothy (SMTY) Price Tops $1.62 on Major Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded flat against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002798 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00282971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.10 or 0.01093883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00026235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.60 or 0.00724407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,770.08 or 0.99974961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

