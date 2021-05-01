Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Snap-on worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $237.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

