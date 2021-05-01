Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 5,378.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,360 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 994,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,462 shares of company stock worth $295,079,699 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $231.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.25. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

