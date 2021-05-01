SnowGem (XSG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 89.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

