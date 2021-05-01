SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Short Interest Update

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SOFT stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. SofTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get SofTech alerts:

SofTech Company Profile

SofTech, Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offering and Product Data Management; collaboration technologies which consists of ProductCenter offering; and technology platform which allows for data exchange between third party technology called Connector offering.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SofTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SofTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.