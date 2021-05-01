SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Short Interest Update

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SOFT stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. SofTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
SofTech Company Profile
