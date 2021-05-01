Solana Hits Market Capitalization of $13.15 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.24 or 0.00083581 BTC on major exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $13.15 billion and approximately $783.25 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.88 or 0.00869504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00049919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,308,318 coins and its circulating supply is 272,492,704 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.