SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several brokerages have commented on SWI. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SWI opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

