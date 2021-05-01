Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Solid Biosciences worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,608,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,999,996.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.