SOLVE (SOLVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $307,986.00

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 28% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $99.43 million and approximately $307,986.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00052016 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,287,537 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

