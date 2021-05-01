Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sony by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE SNE opened at $100.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. Research analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

