SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Update

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,480,000 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the March 31st total of 15,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE SOS opened at $4.21 on Friday. SOS has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $15.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SOS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SOS in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in SOS in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

