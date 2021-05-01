SOTA Finance Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $140,894.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00066776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00813524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00095612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00044342 BTC.

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,993,610 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

