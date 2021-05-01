Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Trading Down 1%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 3,596 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.