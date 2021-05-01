Soverain Achieves Market Cap of $9,590.07 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Soverain has a market cap of $9,590.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Soverain has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.48 or 0.00316141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00029082 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Soverain Profile

SOVE uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg . The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Buying and Selling Soverain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

