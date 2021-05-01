Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Hits $14.42 on Top Exchanges

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for about $14.42 or 0.00024978 BTC on exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $470,870.39 and approximately $5,463.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.23 or 0.00821957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00095406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00044437 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

