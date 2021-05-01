Spaceswap Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00281894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.44 or 0.01077839 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00718857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,445.97 or 0.99956613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Coin Trading

