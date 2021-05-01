Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.70 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 32.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $76.46 million and approximately $25.70 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002064 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00284878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $647.16 or 0.01131448 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00718432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,145.74 or 0.99909643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

