SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.69 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

