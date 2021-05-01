SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

