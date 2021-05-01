Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $177.90

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.90 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.25). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 181 ($2.36), with a volume of 23,539 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.23 million and a PE ratio of 22.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

