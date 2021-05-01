Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,979.96

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,979.96 ($38.93) and traded as high as GBX 3,272 ($42.75). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,254 ($42.51), with a volume of 302,434 shares.

SXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spectris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,312.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,979.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is -4.46%.

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding acquired 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Also, insider Cathy Turner acquired 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Insiders have purchased 3,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,511,102 in the last ninety days.

About Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

