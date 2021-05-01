Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SEPJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.