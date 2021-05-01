SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $444,170.27

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $444,170.27 and $37.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,738.60 or 0.99898282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00041343 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $812.60 or 0.01405940 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.00559984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.85 or 0.00363075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00182157 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003996 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

