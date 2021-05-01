Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $4.70 billion. Square reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $14.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $21.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $244.82 on Friday. Square has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 388.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

