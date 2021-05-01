Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Square comprises 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.82. 6,188,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,585,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.03. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.61, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

