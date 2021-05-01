Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $40,444.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for about $10.95 or 0.00018985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00067080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.52 or 0.00820949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00095396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 817,500 coins and its circulating supply is 815,635 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

