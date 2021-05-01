Srdjan R. Stankovic Sells 4,230 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

