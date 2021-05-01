St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $18.87 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

