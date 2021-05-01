Stabilize (STBZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,902.00

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Stabilize coin can now be bought for $5.52 or 0.00009587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stabilize has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Stabilize has a market cap of $734,787.19 and approximately $21,902.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.31 or 0.00868225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00066912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Stabilize Coin Profile

Stabilize is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stabilize’s official website is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Stabilize Coin Trading

