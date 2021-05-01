StableXSwap (STAX) Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $38.99 million and approximately $35,070.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00004942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,879.90 or 1.00109028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039809 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.17 or 0.00180169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002912 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

