Stacks (STX) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $20.28 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00003707 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00284392 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00028720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.11 or 0.01089559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009780 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,466,785 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.