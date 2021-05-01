Stakinglab Price Up 47.4% Over Last 7 Days (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $3,041.13 and $2.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00033228 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001546 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002947 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.