Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

STND stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. Standard AVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Get Standard AVB Financial alerts:

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Standard AVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard AVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.