Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.70

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.70 and traded as low as $15.60. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 180 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

