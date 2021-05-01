Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Reaches $0.0799 (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $81.89 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00071029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.16 or 0.00866739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00095857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00047937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

