Starbase Price Reaches $0.0030 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. Starbase has a market capitalization of $553,552.64 and $4,680.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00071252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.00863764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00048238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

