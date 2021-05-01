Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. 6,478,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,842. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

