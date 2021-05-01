Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Update

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 967,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

