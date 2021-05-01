STASIS EURO Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $59.59 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.40 or 0.00864020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

