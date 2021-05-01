State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,825 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $141,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.12.

NYSE:XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

