State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 22,232 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $99,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $236.08 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $236.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.