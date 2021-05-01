State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $114.08 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,997 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $114,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $111.50 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.