State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $136.60 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,358 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,576 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $136,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.00 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.86 and its 200-day moving average is $479.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

