State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $59.78 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,981 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of The Charles Schwab worth $59,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 48.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 979,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after buying an additional 318,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $518,692.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,857.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

