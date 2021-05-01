State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $77.10 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Equinix worth $77,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $720.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $687.49 and its 200 day moving average is $709.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $826.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

